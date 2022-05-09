Paysafe and Playtech announce partnership for global payments in UK and Europe

Specialised payments platform Paysafe today announced a new global partnership with gambling technology company Playtech. The new collaboration is an extension of an existing partnership between the two companies into the UK and Europe from the US, where Playtech’s technology platform offers Paysafe’s payment solutions to iGaming operator customers.
Additionally, operators in the UK and Europe will be able to leverage Playtech’s iGaming PAM, Information Management Solution (IMS) platform to access a range of Paysafe’s payment solutions, through a global streamlined integration with Paysafe’s API. Customers will have now access to payment acquiring with card processing Paysafe’s digital wallet services set to follow.
Paulette Rowe, CEO of Integrated and Ecommerce Solutions at Paysafe, said:
Playtech is an exciting global gaming brand committed to offering its operators a frictionless payments experience. We’ve seen great success in the roll-out of our collaboration across multiple US state markets and are delighted to be extending this into the UK and Europe via the same, single technology integration. Bringing together our respective capabilities and deep expertise and understanding of the international iGaming, technology and payments industries represents an incredibly powerful combination, and I am looking forward to helping the Playtech team grow their business further in new European markets.
Shimon Akad, Chief Operating Officer at Playtech, added:
Shimon Akad Source: LinkedIn
Offering our iGaming partners market-leading technologies that deliver the most seamless and engaging experience to their customers is absolutely central to our strategy at Playtech. Payments plays an important role in delivering the ultimate player journey and requires an experienced team with expert knowledge, which is where Paysafe comes in as the ideal partner for us. We are extremely happy with the progress of our relationship in the US and are truly excited about what we can achieve together in the UK and Europe.
