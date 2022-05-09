Paysafe and Playtech announce partnership for global payments in UK and Europe

Specialised payments platform Paysafe today announced a new global partnership with gambling technology company Playtech. The new collaboration is an extension of an existing partnership between the two companies into the UK and Europe from the US, where Playtech’s technology platform offers Paysafe’s payment solutions to iGaming operator customers.

Additionally, operators in the UK and Europe will be able to leverage Playtech’s iGaming PAM, Information Management Solution (IMS) platform to access a range of Paysafe’s payment solutions, through a global streamlined integration with Paysafe’s API. Customers will have now access to payment acquiring with card processing Paysafe’s digital wallet services set to follow.