Paysafe names Rob Gatto its first CRO

Paysafe announced on Tuesday the appointment of Rob Gatto as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, he will report to Paysafe’s CEO, Bruce Lowthers
As the specialized payments platform’s first CRO, Gatto will spearhead Paysafe’s international sales function across a range of high growth sectors including gaming, travel and entertainment, and the crypto and fintech industries.
Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe, commented:
Rob is an outstanding leader with a proven track record of implementing growth strategies that deliver positive top-line and bottom-line results. His commercial acumen, tech savviness, and deep understanding of both market and customer needs will make him an invaluable member of the team as we transform the business and execute on our growth plan.
Gatto is a seasoned technology executive who brings decades of experience of delivering growth and ‘go to market’ functions for private, as well as public businesses of all sizes. Most recently, he was co-founder and President of Ureeka Inc., a community to help small businesses go to market and grow quickly
Prior to that, Gatto held senior positions for a wide range of high-performing technology companies. He served as COO at Tubemogul, a programmatic video platform acquired by Adobe Systems, he was SVP, Global Sales at NeuStar, Inc., a cloud-based, information services company, and he was CEO at PointRoll, Inc., a provider of digital marketing technology.
Rob Gatto added:
Rob Gatto Source: LinkedIn
I believe Paysafe is uniquely positioned to offer an unrivaled end-to-end payment offering to both consumers and merchants in the specialized industries it focuses on. I’m thrilled to be joining Bruce and the talented Paysafe team at such an exciting time and look forward to playing my part in driving some solid growth across the business.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.