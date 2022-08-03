Paysafe names Rob Gatto its first CRO

Paysafe announced on Tuesday the appointment of Rob Gatto as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, he will report to Paysafe’s CEO, Bruce Lowthers

As the specialized payments platform’s first CRO, Gatto will spearhead Paysafe’s international sales function across a range of high growth sectors including gaming, travel and entertainment, and the crypto and fintech industries.

Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe, commented: