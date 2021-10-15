Paysafe’s NETELLER announces new fiat-to-crypto withdrawal service

Digital payments provider NETELLER has revealed a new future for its digital wallet. Users can now withdraw funds directly to a cryptocurrency address of their choice.

NETELLER, part of the specialised payments platform Paysafe, now allows its customers to instantly convert and withdraw their fiat money to an external cryptocurrency wallet by entering an address. The new feature is accessible through ‘Crypto Wallet’ in the customer accounts. The user can enter a balance amount and wallet address of either a Bitcoin or Ethereum wallet.