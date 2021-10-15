Menu

Paysafe’s NETELLER announces new fiat-to-crypto withdrawal service

Payments October 15, 2021


Digital payments provider NETELLER has revealed a new future for its digital wallet. Users can now withdraw funds directly to a cryptocurrency address of their choice.

NETELLER, part of the specialised payments platform Paysafe, now allows its customers to instantly convert and withdraw their fiat money to an external cryptocurrency wallet by entering an address. The new feature is accessible through ‘Crypto Wallet’ in the customer accounts. The user can enter a balance amount and wallet address of either a Bitcoin or Ethereum wallet.

The service is already available in ten countries including UK, Chile, Canada and Australia. The company noted it plans to make it available for more countries and to add more cyrptocurrencies for withdrawal in the future.

The new feature follows the fiat-to-crypto withdrawal service for Skrill, Paysafe’s other digital wallet, launched in February of this year.

NETELLER’s cryptocurrency service allows customers to instantly convert 40 fiat currencies, including the Euro, US dollar, and British pound sterling, into interests in 38 different cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC) and, most recently, Solana (SOL).

