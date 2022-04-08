Paysafe appoints Bruce Lowthers as new CEO

Specialized payments platform Paysafe Limited, has announced the appointment of fintech industry veteran Bruce Lowthers as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Paysafe.
He will join the company by 1 May 2022 and succeed Philip McHugh, who is stepping down as CEO and as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.
Before joining Paysafe, Lowthers spent 15-year at fintech company FIS, where he modernized and accelerated its growth.
Bruce Lowthers commented:
Bruce Lowthers Source: LinkedIn
Paysafe has a highly differentiated and innovative payments offering and is at the forefront of enabling improved payments experiences for both businesses and consumers around the world. I am excited by the significant growth opportunities ahead for Paysafe and by the financial outcomes and value we can achieve for our customers, employees, and shareholders as we scale the global business. I am thrilled to be joining the talented Paysafe team at such a pivotal time!
Philip McHugh, who Lowthers succeeds, led Paysafe through the pandemic and took the company public, positioning it for its next phase of growth.
On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Philip for his leadership over the past three years. He has taken Paysafe public, expanded its footprint and established value-added relationships while upgrading the Company’s product and tech capabilities. The strong foundation Philip and team have put in place sets Paysafe up for sustainable, long-term growth. We are very grateful for his dedication to the Company and thank him for his service.
Philip McHugh said:
It has been a real privilege to lead the transformation at Paysafe over the past few years and work with so many talented colleagues. Bruce and I know each other well, he’s a great leader and I’m excited to see where he can take Paysafe. I want to personally thank the team and wish Bruce, the Board and the entire Paysafe community, all the very best for the future.
Earlier in February, Paysafe revealed that it has completed its SafetyPay acquisition.
