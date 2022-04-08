Paysafe appoints Bruce Lowthers as new CEO

Specialized payments platform Paysafe Limited, has announced the appointment of fintech industry veteran Bruce Lowthers as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Paysafe.

He will join the company by 1 May 2022 and succeed Philip McHugh, who is stepping down as CEO and as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Before joining Paysafe, Lowthers spent 15-year at fintech company FIS, where he modernized and accelerated its growth.

Bruce Lowthers commented: