Paysafe integrates Mastercard Send into its payments platform

Mastercard and Paysafe today announced that they are strengthening their ongoing global collaboration with the integration of Mastercard Send into Paysafe’s payments platform. The move will boost the payout capabilities offered to Paysafe’s UK and EU merchant customers.

With Mastercard Send people and organisations can send and receive money around the world in near real-time.

The integration allows Paysafe to offer its merchant base a fast international and domestic payout service. This is important for speed of settlement, especially for small businesses or those in specialised industries such as insurance, marketplaces and e-commerce or gaming. Mastercard Send allows funds to be sent quickly and securely to cards, bank accounts and mobile wallets.

The new tool also supports merchants who have experienced changing consumer payment preferences since the beginning of the pandemic. A study commissioned by Paysafe found that more than half of online businesses have accelerated their plans to upgrade the checkout since the outbreak of COVID-19, directly resulting from seeing consumer payments preferences changing (65%) and customers asking for more payment options (52%).