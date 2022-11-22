MAS addresses FTX collapse, says users have no protection as FTX not licensed in Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a statement regarding the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

The Singapore regulator addressed the misconception that it could protect users of FTX, noting that it can take no action as FTX is not licensed by MAS and operates offshore. Furthermore, the financial regulatory authority has frequently warned about dealing with unregulated entities.

The financial markets regulator also responded to the belief that it could have protected the assets of Singaporean investors if they were in separated in in the crypto exchange’s local subsidiary, Quoine Pte Limited. MAS reminded that like other FTX subsidiaries, Quoine has been included in the US bankruptcy proceedings and has stopped withdrawals.