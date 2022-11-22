MAS addresses FTX collapse, says users have no protection as FTX not licensed in Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a statement regarding the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
The Singapore regulator addressed the misconception that it could protect users of FTX, noting that it can take no action as FTX is not licensed by MAS and operates offshore. Furthermore, the financial regulatory authority has frequently warned about dealing with unregulated entities.
The financial markets regulator also responded to the belief that it could have protected the assets of Singaporean investors if they were in separated in in the crypto exchange’s local subsidiary, Quoine Pte Limited. MAS reminded that like other FTX subsidiaries, Quoine has been included in the US bankruptcy proceedings and has stopped withdrawals.
After the former CEO and founder of FT, Sam Bankman-Fried, was replaced, the new CEO, John Ray III, described the collapse of the exchange as “a complete failure of corporate controls”.
It has been reported that Bankman-Fried lent millions of FTX customer funds to Alameda Research, which is also owned by him, for leveraged crypto trades. After questionable record keeping, the exchange ran into a “liquidity crunch”, as its balance sheet became public knowledge.
