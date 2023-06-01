Crypto.com secures payment institution license from MAS

Crypto exchange Crypto.com revealed it has obtained Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence for Digital Payment Token (DPT) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
The new authorization follows the in-principle approval from MAS the company gained in June 2022. The new license allows Crypto.com to continue to provide its Digital Payment Token (DPT) services to customers in Singapore.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore is recognized globally as a regulator that ensures responsible innovation of the digital assets sector. We are proud to receive the licence from a regulator that prioritizes consumer protection, safety, and security. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with MAS and leading at the forefront of crypto in our home market of Singapore.
Chin Tah Ang, General Manager, Singapore of Crypto.com, said:
Singapore continues to be a hub for blockchain and fintech innovation. The Major Payment Institution licence underscores our ongoing commitment to build with the Web3 community in Singapore.
