TP ICAP announces launch of Fusion FX electronic trading platform in Singapore

Markets infrastructure and data solutions provider TP ICAP revealed on Thursday its plans to launch an electronic Foreign Exchange trading platform in Singapore. The company noted that it is receiving support from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The platform will be built on TP ICAP’s Fusion interface. Initially, it will offer clients to trade in Asian 1-Month Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) and will be expanded to include FX Forwards and additional tenors in Asian NDFs.

Nicolas Breteau, CEO of TP ICAP, said: