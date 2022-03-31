BIS Innovation Hub and MAS build “Project Ellipse” – a prototype supervisory analytics platform

The BIS Innovation Hub Singapore Centre and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) today revealed they have developed a new prototype platform that integrates regulatory data and analytics.

The prototype is known as Project Ellipse. The platform helps regulatory authorities identify potential risks to individual banks and the banking system by integrating regulatory and other data, such as articles and news.

According to the official announcement, BIS will launch an Ellipse collaboration community to share, further test, customise and scale this solution across regulatory authorities around the globe.

The Ellipse prototype is going to be published on BIS Open Tech first. This new platform allows sharing of statistical and financial software as public goods, thereby promoting international cooperation and coordination.