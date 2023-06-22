Ripple secures In-Principle Approval in Singapore from MAS

Enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions provider Ripple announced on Wednesday that its Singapore entity, Ripple Markets APAC Pte Ltd, has obtained In-Principle Approval of the Major Payments Institution License application from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

With the new authorisation, Ripple will be able to offer regulated digital payment token products and services in Singapore. Moreover, the new license allows the company to broaden the utilization of its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service among customers.