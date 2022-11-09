Binance agrees to buy FTX’s non-US unit in bailout

Global blockchain services provider Binance has signed a non-biding agreement to buy crypto exchange FTX’s non-US assets to help with its liquidity issues.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced this on Twitter on Tuesday, saying that the deal between the two crypto rivals aims to help cover FTX’s “liquidity crunch”.

He stated:

This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days.

The acquisition follows FTX’s issues with liquidity came to light and caused a pause in customer withdrawals in the three days leading up to Tuesday morning.