FTX faces a catastrophe as the exchange loses over $600 million in a hack

The FTX drama which started last week, took another unexpected turn for the worse as the exchange was hacked last Friday.

FTX saw a series of unauthorized transactions over the weekend and net outflows from FTX and FTX US exceeding $600 million.

The FTX official Telegram channel announced on Friday that the exchange was hacked as an administrator account warned people not to go to the FTX website as “it might download Trojans.”

The statement said: