FTX faces a catastrophe as the exchange loses over $600 million in a hack

FTX and FTX US appear to be affected by a Trojan. The crypto disaster unfolded on twitter as FTX customers claimed that they received SMS messages and emails urging them to use the app and website. Some users reported seeing $0 balance in their accounts.
On 11 November, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried announced that FTX, FTX US and Alameda Research were filing for bankruptcy and resigned from his position. He apologised on Twitter for his actions that lead up to FTX’s crisis, saying he “f*cked up”.
