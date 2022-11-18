The Bahamas regulator transfers FTX assets to government wallets for “safe keeping”

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas on Thursday announced it that for the purpose of “safe keeping”, it has transferred all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets Ltd. to a digital wallet controlled by the government.

The Commission stated:

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (“the Commission”), in the exercise of its powers as regulator acting under the authority of an Order made by the Supreme Court of The Bahamas, took the action of directing the transfer of all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets Ltd. (FDM) to a digital wallet controlled by the Commission, for safekeeping. Urgent interim regulatory action was necessary to protect the interests of clients and creditors of FDM.

According to the official press release, the decision was taken last Saturday, 12 November.

In another press release from 12 November, the Commission clarified that it has not directed FTX to resume withdrawals for Bahamian residents in response to a statement made by the crypto exchange on Twitter on 10 November. In it FTX stated that it is working to enable withdrawals for its userbase.

FTX said: