ACY Securities names Ashraf Sherif Head of Egypt and Ahmed Fahim Head of Saudi Arabia

Sydney-based multi asset broker ACY Securities announced the appointments of Ashraf Sherif as Head of Egypt and Ahmed Fahim as Head of Saudi Arabia as part of its growth strategy in the MENA region.

Founder and CEO of Cairo-based FX trading advisory firm ForexAraby, Sherif has over a decade experience in the global financial markets and specialises in providing FX and CFD resources to clients. Sherif said that brokers with ASIC regulation have a good track record in the Middle East.

Ashraf Sherif commenred:

Well established ASIC regulated brokers with a solid track record, such as ACY Securities, are highly preferred by Middle Eastern traders, and I am delighted to lead the operation for ACY Securities in Egypt.

Ahmed Fahim serves as Head of Saudi Arabia at ACY Securities and as General Manager of ForexAraby in Riyadh.