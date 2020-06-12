ACY Securities names Ashraf Sherif Head of Egypt and Ahmed Fahim Head of Saudi Arabia

Sydney-based multi asset broker ACY Securities announced the appointments of Ashraf Sherif as Head of Egypt and Ahmed Fahim as Head of Saudi Arabia as part of its growth strategy in the MENA region.
Founder and CEO of Cairo-based FX trading advisory firm ForexAraby, Sherif has over a decade experience in the global financial markets and specialises in providing FX and CFD resources to clients. Sherif said that brokers with ASIC regulation have a good track record in the Middle East.
Ashraf Sherif commenred:
Well established ASIC regulated brokers with a solid track record, such as ACY Securities, are highly preferred by Middle Eastern traders, and I am delighted to lead the operation for ACY Securities in Egypt.
Ahmed Fahim serves as Head of Saudi Arabia at ACY Securities and as General Manager of ForexAraby in Riyadh.
Ahmed Fahim stated:
ACY Securities delivers a gold standard in client experience, service and support and it is an absolute honour to lead the ACY desk in Saudi Arabia.
Fahim continued:
ACY Securities have the best track record for client money security, they have Islamic accounts with full Arabic support, extremely quick execution speed and they provide a true multi-asset offering including global stocks like Apple and Amazon.
Head of Global Brokerage at ACY Securities Alla Darwish stated that regional senior appointments are a part of ACY’s growth and expansion plan in the MENA region and confirmed the company’s commitment to it.
Alla Darwish, Head of Global Brokerage at ACY Securities said:
Rolling out a gold standard in online multi-asset trading in the Middle East is part of ACY’s overall MENA expansion plan and with such great organic growth coming from Middle Eastern markets, we will be not only increasing but also accelerating our investment in this key region of the world.