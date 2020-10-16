Breaking news: ACY Securities to sponsor the Australian Turf Club

Breaking news… ASIC-regulated multi asset online trading provider ACY Securities announced sponsorship deal with the Australian Turf Club (ATC), an exclusive thoroughbred horseracing club and organiser of the race on turf – The Everest.

The new sponsorship will be announced at the ACY Securities 10th Aniversary gala dinner in February 2021. The fintech broker will become the official trading sponsor of the ATC.

In celebration of the new relationship, the Australian Turf Club has named the Victory Vein Plate as the ACY Securities Victory Vein Plate, which will take place as race number 1 at The Everest tomorrow – the showcase event of the Sydney Spring Racing Carnival.