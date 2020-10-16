Breaking news: ACY Securities to sponsor the Australian Turf Club

Menu

Advertising October 16, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Breaking news… ASIC-regulated multi asset online trading provider ACY Securities announced sponsorship deal with the Australian Turf Club (ATC), an exclusive thoroughbred horseracing club and organiser of the race on turf – The Everest.

The new sponsorship will be announced at the ACY Securities 10th Aniversary gala dinner in February 2021. The fintech broker will become the official trading sponsor of the ATC.

In celebration of the new relationship, the Australian Turf Club has named the Victory Vein Plate as the ACY Securities Victory Vein Plate, which will take place as race number 1 at The Everest tomorrow – the showcase event of the Sydney Spring Racing Carnival.

Jimmy Ye, Co-Director of ACY Securities said that ACY Securities commented:

The ATC has been bringing people together and providing a uniquely thrilling experience through the magnificent sport of horseracing for over 150 years.  Their events are a source of inspiration and excitement and we are proud to be their Official Trading Partner.

The Everest will take place at Sydney’s Royal Randwick and will be broadcast to an audience of millions globally.

