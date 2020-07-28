Paysafe acquires technology company Openbucks

Specialized payments platform Paysafe announced the acquisition of US-based payment technology company Openbucks.

Founded in 2011, Openbucks is a payment gateway which allows online merchants to accept retail gift cards as an alternative form of payment to credit cards, this is especially popular amongst online gaming and eSports operators. The acquisition of Openbucks is part of Paysafe’s strategy to expand its cash alternative payment offering in the US.

Openbucks allows consumers without access to credit cards or who prefer to keep their financial information private, to pay online with a gift card. Openbucks partners with US retailers such as CVS and Dollar General. Many of its merchant customers operate in the US gaming and eSports sector which is continuing to grow, however Openbucks’ payment method is spread across multiple shopping and entertainment areas. The method guarantees no chargebacks to merchants and no fees for consumers.

The acquisition, which is for undisclosed sum, will integrate Openbucks team in Paysafe and make it a part of the company’s global eCash division, led by Udo Mueller. Marc Rochman, Openbucks founder, will also continue as a strategic adviser to Mueller and the team.