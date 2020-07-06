LeapRate
Paysafecash enables online cash purchases in Bulgaria

Payments July 6, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Specialised payments platform, Paysafe, announced the launch of Paysafecash in Bulgaria today as a new way to pay with cash or online retail purchases. Paysafecash is now available in 28 countries and is designed for consumers who do not have a bank account or credit card, or who do not wish to disclose sensitive financial data on the internet.

The Paysafecash method allows customers to generate a bardcode at checkout. Then the search function allows them to find the nearest Paysafecash payment point where the barcode is scanned by sales staff and the payment is made in cash.

Bulgaria has population of 7 million with 60% internet usage. The eCommerce market is expected to grow with an annual rate of 15.9% from 2020 to 2024. The current user penetration of 40% is predicted to increase to 55.3% by 2024. Recent research also highlights that Bulgarians would buy products online with cash if it was easy. 50% of the people would shop online more often if they were able to pay with cash.

Paysafecard, Paysafe’s prepaid cash solution, has been available to Bulgarians since 2013 and the company will use its existing paysafecard distribution partnership with EasyPay, who licensed network of more than 300 payment points.

Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard – the team behind Paysafecash, said:

Leveraging our long-standing partnerships with EasyPay in Bulgaria enables us to offer Paysafecash to consumers throughout the country. With strong growth expected in the Bulgarian eCommerce market we are excited to be part of the journey and enable consumers to participate in the world of eCommerce while at the same time meeting the needs of those that do not wish to disclose sensitive financial details on the internet. As our recent Lost in Transaction research shows, more than half of the Bulgarian population would like to shop online more regularly but are afraid of being scammed.

