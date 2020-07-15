Monese and Paysafe partner to bridge the gap between cash and digital banking

Banking service Monese and payments platform Paysafe announced their partnership to provide its customers with access to cash services. Monese customers can access and use Paysafecash, Paysafe’s eCash solution to add cash to their Monese accounts.

Monese has more than 40,000 cash top up location in the UK and with the new partnership that number is going to reach over 110,000 across Europe. Paysafecash can be used at 170,000 payment points in 28 countries (including USA and Canada).

Customers of Monese can use Paysafecash as top up method to add cash to their accounts. This method generates a barcode which they can take to a nearby Paysafecash payment point to make the payment in cash.