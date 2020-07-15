Monese and Paysafe partner to bridge the gap between cash and digital banking

Banking service Monese and payments platform Paysafe announced their partnership to provide its customers with access to cash services. Monese customers can access and use Paysafecash, Paysafe’s eCash solution to add cash to their Monese accounts.
Monese has more than 40,000 cash top up location in the UK and with the new partnership that number is going to reach over 110,000 across Europe. Paysafecash can be used at 170,000 payment points in 28 countries (including USA and Canada).
Customers of Monese can use Paysafecash as top up method to add cash to their accounts. This method generates a barcode which they can take to a nearby Paysafecash payment point to make the payment in cash.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Paysafe and Monrose’s collaboration will first roll out in France and will extend the service in 11 more countries over the next few months including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain.
Norris Koppel, Founder and CEO of Monese, commented:
Since the very beginning, our vision for Monese has been to create an inclusive and instant, on-demand way for people to manage their personal finances – without the restrictions that are imposed by so many traditional financial institutions. By partnering with Paysafe and including Paysafecash as a top up method, we are further expanding our ability to offer a truly accessible service and more freedom of choice to those customers who continue to rely on cash.
Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard, the team behind Paysafecash, added:
The partnership between Monese and Paysafe reflects a collaboration between one of the most innovative banking services with a leading provider of alternative payment methods. Our eCash network is extremely well established and continually expanding, putting us in a unique position to be able to bridge the gap between digital banking and cash, which remains a cornerstone of the payment landscape in many countries.