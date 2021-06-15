NAGA announces new payments platform

NAGA Group AG has recently announced a new payments arm, as it launches NAGA Pay. The new platform will be run alongside VISA and in collaboration with Contis – NAGA’s new program that offers its users the means to link up and gain access to any funds held first-hand in their brokerage and payment wallets. When licensing is assessed in Q4 of this year, users will also be able to manage their physical crypto-wallets.

The new app will provide a direct payment service backed by all available asset classes on the NAGA platform. It will be driven by payments solutions provider Contis, which offers its services to financial establishments and FinTechs thanks to Contis, the app will be able to access EEA and UK payment rails, alongside the addition of a globally acknowledged VISA Debit Card. Initial personal accounts for clients are due in Q3 of 2021, once regulators approve them.