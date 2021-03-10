NAGA obtains $30 million funding from Yorkville Advisors

German fintech company NAGA Group AG has recently revealed that it has secured capital financing for up to $30 million throughout the following 3 years, after signing a deal with US fund Yorkville Advisors. This agreement comes as NAGA Group’s share price increased by over 6% in a recent trading session.

To receive the funds, NAGA will initially and immediately withdraw $8 million, issuing convertible notes to access the proceeds. NAGA also confirmed that the funding will be carried out in tranches.

Benjamin Bilski, CEO of NAGA, said:

We are excited about the deal with Yorkville and are setting the course for NAGA to scale even faster. The financing gives us the power and the flexibility to allow the company to be taken to the next level. This decade will definitely be the breakthrough period for FinTechs.

While NAGA is commonly associated with its copy trading services, the company has significantly expanded its services over the past few years, including the launch of a digital payments service back in November 2020. It is also in the process of meeting regulatory approvals to expand internationally into South Africa and Australia.