NAGA launches MetaTrader 5 and expands its offering in 9 global exchanges

The German fintech firm, NAGA, announced today the improvement of the trading experience for its clients by integrating the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Moreover, the company has broadened its multi-asset offering to provide its growing network of clients with access to stocks listed on 9 global exchanges, including NASDAQ, NYSE, London Stock Exchange, HKE, Börse Frankfurt and BME.

NAGA offers its clients investment opportunities in real shares, facilitating buy and sell options of shares of the largest publicly listed companies around the world. The firm provides forex and exchange markets access across 800 instruments.

Ben Bilski, NAGA Group CEO, said:

Our mission at NAGA is to make trading and investing easily accessible and completely inclusive. With the addition of MetaTrader 5 and stocks, we have essentially managed to integrate and connect all key elements to provide a truly inclusive, all-in-one solution. The global investment culture is increasingly moving into multi-asset strategies, and investors are looking for integrated solutions which offer access to the full range of investment products. With MetaTrader 5, our traders get the complete experience. They can now independently diversify their portfolios across NAGA’s complete range of products, through direct ownership of real high-value stocks such as Facebook (FB), Apple Inc (AAPL), Amazon Inc. (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and all in a single platform.

The new additions are expected to grow NAGA’s targt market to include professional traders and stock investors. The integration of MetaTrader 5 platform provides easy access to stock investments for NAGA’s client base.