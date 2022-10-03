Tickmill UK reports 86% increase in profits in 2021

Financial services provider Tickmill Group’s UK business arm Tickmill UK Limited has released its trading metrics for the financial year 2021, ended on 31 December.

According to a Companies House filing, the FCA-regulated company saw 85.9% jump in pre-tax profits last year, reaching £1.48 million, compared to £796,121 in the previous year.

Net income for the year stood at £1.27 million, up from 2020’s £677,290.

However, the UK broker’s revenue for the year dropped 8.9% to £7.69 million, compared to the previous year’s £8.44 million.