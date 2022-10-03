Tickmill UK reports 86% increase in profits in 2021

Financial services provider Tickmill Group’s UK business arm Tickmill UK Limited has released its trading metrics for the financial year 2021, ended on 31 December.
According to a Companies House filing, the FCA-regulated company saw 85.9% jump in pre-tax profits last year, reaching £1.48 million, compared to £796,121 in the previous year.
Net income for the year stood at £1.27 million, up from 2020’s £677,290.
However, the UK broker’s revenue for the year dropped 8.9% to £7.69 million, compared to the previous year’s £8.44 million.
The trading volume in 2021 remained almost flat at $195 billion, just slightly below 2020’s $196 billion. The decrease was driven by a 12% fall in the number of trades on the trading platform, coming in at 8.6 million from 9.8 million.
The number of new clients also suffered a loss with 3,947 clients onboarded during the last year. The number is 40% lower from to 6,618 in the previous fiscal year.
The company stated:
For the twelve months ended on 31 December 2021, trading conditions were again affected by fluctuations in market volatility as a result of the global COVID pandemic that has dominated much of 2020 and 2021.
Tickmill recently added a list of 100 new CFD stock asset class to its product offering. In the beginning of the year, the company added CFDs from the Small Exchange.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.