Tickmill expands offering with new CFDs from the Small Exchange

Tickmill has revealed the addition of new instruments to its offering on MT4.
The financial trading services provider offers trading in a wide range of instruments such FX, commodities, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. Clients of Tickmill are now able to trade able to trade CFDs of futures on products like Stock Indices, Cryptocurrency Equity Index, and Cannabis as a result of the brokerage’s partnership with the Small Exchange, owned by Crypto.com.
Tickmill noted that the Small Exchange CFDs will be tradeable from Monday.
With the latest addition of the new instruments, our traders are able to explore the world of futures within the familiarity of a CFD and MT4 trading environment! This means no market data fees and the products are offered as non-expiring CFD contracts so that clients do not have to worry about rolling over their positions every month. Our brokerage team has worked tirelessly to enhance the trading conditions even further by ensuring that we can offer exceptionally competitive leverage to our traders.
Anderson added:
The Small Exchange itself is designed with the everyday investor in mind. With their recent sale to Crypto.com, we wanted to deepen our partnership with them to be able to take better advantage of their exciting new products coming out
