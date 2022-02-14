Tickmill expands offering with new CFDs from the Small Exchange

Tickmill has revealed the addition of new instruments to its offering on MT4.

The financial trading services provider offers trading in a wide range of instruments such FX, commodities, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. Clients of Tickmill are now able to trade able to trade CFDs of futures on products like Stock Indices, Cryptocurrency Equity Index, and Cannabis as a result of the brokerage’s partnership with the Small Exchange, owned by Crypto.com.

Tickmill noted that the Small Exchange CFDs will be tradeable from Monday.