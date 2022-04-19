Tickmill adds a new CFD stock asset class to its offering

We are very excited to introduce this exquisite list of CFD Stocks to our clients. Tickmill’s product offering, super competitive trading conditions, top-notch technology and the reliable regulated trading environment offers traders an all-in-one package and an unparalleled trading experience. This is another milestone achieved in Q1 and we have a lot more in the pipeline for clients and partners for 2022.
The new CFDs are available for trading in Metatrader 5 trading platform, with low spreads and zero commission fees.
Earlier in February, Tickmill expanded its offering with new CFDs from the Small Exchange.
