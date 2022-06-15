IXO Prime teams up with technology provider Ark Technologies

IXO Prime, a subsidiary of global trading provider INFINOX, today revealed that it is enhancing its connectivity partners. The company announced a strategic partnership with technology provider Ark Technologies which will make IXO Prime liquidity available to all Ark Technologies clients.
Exposure to a large global liquidity provider will give Ark Technologies clients regulation and security. Authorised and regulated by the FCA, INFINOX provides all clients with segregated accounts from tier 1 banks and negative balance protection.
IXO Prime offers access to multiple liquidity providers through a single source which new brokers can take advantage of when they sign up with Ark technologies.
We’re delighted to join forces with Ark Technologies and bring our exceptional liquidity services to their offering. Through this relationship a broker can access ‘whole of market’, selecting the right combination of tight pricing and quality of execution.
Iyad Yasser, Co-Founder & CTO of Ark Technologies, said:
We know that liquidity constraints are one of the most important points for brokers just entering the market. Brokers need access to a seamless flow of liquidity and with our partnership with IXO Prime, our clients can now reconcile uninterrupted liquidity and market leading technology with Ark Technologies.
This partnership allows clients to focus on what they do best, improving the trading conditions and services for their clients.
