IXO Prime teams up with technology provider Ark Technologies

IXO Prime, a subsidiary of global trading provider INFINOX, today revealed that it is enhancing its connectivity partners. The company announced a strategic partnership with technology provider Ark Technologies which will make IXO Prime liquidity available to all Ark Technologies clients.

Exposure to a large global liquidity provider will give Ark Technologies clients regulation and security. Authorised and regulated by the FCA, INFINOX provides all clients with segregated accounts from tier 1 banks and negative balance protection.

IXO Prime offers access to multiple liquidity providers through a single source which new brokers can take advantage of when they sign up with Ark technologies.