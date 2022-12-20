Infinox Capital sees a 105% increase in revenue in FY22

London-based brokerage Infinox Capital has released its financial results for its UK operations for the financial year 2022, ended on 31 March.

According to the broker’s Companies House filing, its revenue for the year surged 104.8% to more than £17 million, compared to the previous year, when it recorded £8.3 million.

The cost of sales also rose to £8.5 million from the previous year’s £1.7 million. The broker reported gross profit of £8.6 million, up from FY21’s £6.6 million.