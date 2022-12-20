Infinox Capital sees a 105% increase in revenue in FY22

Тhe client assets under management for the period rose to more than £14.3 million, registering a 65% compared to the previous year’s £8.68 million.
The company said in the Company House filing:
The business had a successful year by significant increases across all Key Performance Indicators. This has mainly been due to the introduction of its IXO Prime brand, where Infinox offers liquidity and institutional services to brokers, money managers, professional clients, prop trading desks, and Fintech companies. The business also rolled out the MT5 platform offering to ensure its clients have access to the latest trading platform.
Infinox added that it plans further expansions to its product offering.
The filing stated:
Via a White Label solution, Infinox has begun offering access to a wide range of Exchange Traded Futures products that are offered across the world’s largest and most recognized exchanges. Furthermore, the business expects to see continued growth of its IXO Prime brand.
