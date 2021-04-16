Chris Hossain-Nelson appointed INFINOX Head of Institutional Sales

Chris’s addition to the INFINOX team cements our position as a premium liquidity provider. As a partner-led business, Chris’s experience in client relations, institutional sales and partnerships will play a vital role in accelerating the global growth of IX Prime.

The new appointment follows a period of consolidation from INFINOX as a result of recent and rapid growth. The firm recorded a huge 61% increase in its revenue, alongside a 28% jump reaching $553bn in trading volume during last year alone.

CFD broker INFINOX has announced the strategic appointment of industry veteran Chris Hossain-Nelson as its new Head of Institutional Sales. The new appointment comes as an attempt to promote growth at the INFINOX IX Prime institutional division. Hossain-Nelson will join the company from GMI UK, and is set to influence IX Prime’s global expansion.

IX Prime works to provide liquidity and trading infrastructures across exchanges worldwide. One of these exchanges is the world’s third-biggest exchange, the Brasil Bolsa Balcão (B3). The company’s strategic formula of deep liquidity reserves and advanced trading technology has made it a desirable option for a vast number of global hedge funds, exchanges and brokers.

Hossain-Nelson boasts 25 years’ experience in the industry, having served in a number of senior roles at GMI and FXCM. Over the course of five years at FXCM, he led institutional sales of CFD and FX products, alongside spread betting, and held Executive Director and Global Head of Institutional Sales roles at GMI.

Hossain-Nelson began his career in retail sales, working for Selftrade in 1999 and moved to Blue Index five years later. He then joined FXCM as Head of Retail Sales, VP, back in 2008. From 2011 to 2013, Hossain-Nelson both launched and ran his own recruitment firm, which specialised in placing sales staff within a spread betting, CFD, and FX environment.

He noted:

I am genuinely thrilled to be joining the INFINOX and IX Prime team. I have watched the INFINOX brokerage from afar and admired its impressive growth, both in terms of trading volume and the way it has assembled a highly talented and professional team.

