INFINOX appoints Ayhan Gürcüoğlu to its MENA institutional sales team

Trading platform INFINOX announced on Tuesday that it has strengthened its institutional arm, IXO Prme, with a new strategic hire of Ayhan Gürcüoğlu.

Gürcüoğlu brings extensive experience to his new role at the company which will allow him to drive the expansion of IXO Prime in Turkey and surrounding markets.

With more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry, Gürcüoğlu has managed sales teams across a number of different securities, including FX, CFDs, and futures.