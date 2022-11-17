INFINOX appoints Ayhan Gürcüoğlu to its MENA institutional sales team

Trading platform INFINOX announced on Tuesday that it has strengthened its institutional arm, IXO Prme, with a new strategic hire of Ayhan Gürcüoğlu.
Gürcüoğlu brings extensive experience to his new role at the company which will allow him to drive the expansion of IXO Prime in Turkey and surrounding markets.
With more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry, Gürcüoğlu has managed sales teams across a number of different securities, including FX, CFDs, and futures.
Gürcüoğlu has previously served as VP Institutional Sales at Finalto for more than three years. He spent eight years in managerial roles with exclusive focus on the Turkish market, where he gained an array of contacts, local knowledge and expertise in the field.
I’m delighted to be joining the IXO Prime team here at INFINOX. The team have built a formidable reputation already and have provided the perfect environment to focus on the huge potential that is Turkey.
The institutional industry revolves around service and relationships, and these will be integral in our strategy of driving IXO Prime forward in this region.
Earlier this year, INFINOX appointed Isabella Mannucci as its new Institutional Sales for Latin America to row the company’s institutional business, IXO Prime, across key markets in the region.
