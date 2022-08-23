Industry veteran Sophie Squillacioti joins INFINOX as Head of Asia

I’m thrilled to be joining the INFINOX team at such a defining stage for the business. The company is currently looking towards a fast pace of growth and expansion in Asia, and going forward, I’m excited at the prospects of what we can achieve together here at INFINOX.

In her new role, Squillacioti will oversee the strategic direction for INFINOX’s business in Asia. Her responsibilities will include managing effective collaboration between teams, expanding the company’s offering to clients and partners, and establishing a local approach for each country while adhering to the company strategy.

Squillacioti has twenty years of industry and management experience. She joins INFINOX from BDSwiss, where she served as Head of Asia. She also spent two and a half years at BlackBull Markets as Managing Director, China.

Previously based in Shanghai, Squillacioti will be joining INFINOX’s Dubai office.

Robert Berkeley, CEO of INFINOX, said:

Sophie’s addition to our team comes in the backdrop of ongoing efforts at INFINOX to scale our business footprint in Asia. Our efforts are fully directed at boosting our presence in existing markets, where we are currently thriving, while stepping into potential markets, where we see significant opportunities. Sophie’s proven track record and prowess in building teams and growth within the business are vital to the success of these efforts.

INFINOX highlighted its plans of expanding across the Asian region and particularly in the Southeast Asian market. The company already launched in the Philippines.