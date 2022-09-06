INFINOX hires Isabella Mannucci as Institutional Sales for Latin America

Steffy Bogdanova
September 6, 2022 10:43 am

Global trading platform INFINOX today revealed on Monday the appointment of Isabella Mannucci as its new Institutional Sales for Latin America.

In her new role, Mannucci will be responsible for the growth of the company’s institutional business, IXO Prime, across key markets in the region.

Mannucci commented:

Isabella Mannucci, INFINOX

Isabella Mannucci
Source: LinkedIn

I’ve watched IXO Prime establish itself as a leader in the liquidity provider space and am excited to join the team during this period of growth. INFINOX has asserted itself as an industry leader as a trading solutions provider in Latin America. It acts as a perfect springboard to ramp up the expansion of its IXO Prime business in the region, and I look forward to supporting these efforts by extending our liquidity offering to a wider network of clients,”

Mannucci joins INFINOX Gold-i where she was part of the institutional sales team. She has also worked in the eFX sales team at GMO-Z.com Trade UK, where she also spent time as a Sales Relationship Manager.

INFINOX expanded its institutional sales team with Aaron Brown as Head of Institutional Sales MENA earlier this year.

Jay Mawji, Managing Director, said:

We’re delighted to welcome Isabella to the team, her commitment to clients and relationship building perfectly fits the IXO Prime model. With our recent growth and the opportunities in Latin America, it’s the perfect time to bring on board someone with Isabella’s skillset. More and more clients are discovering the value of this robust suite of liquidity services, and Isabella’s role will really support this division in achieving its key business objectives,”

Specialist liquidity provider IXO Prime serves professional clients, including brokers, money managers, professional clients, prop desks and fintech companies, with institutional-level liquidity.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: