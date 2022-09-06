INFINOX hires Isabella Mannucci as Institutional Sales for Latin America

Global trading platform INFINOX today revealed on Monday the appointment of Isabella Mannucci as its new Institutional Sales for Latin America.

In her new role, Mannucci will be responsible for the growth of the company’s institutional business, IXO Prime, across key markets in the region.

Mannucci commented:

I’ve watched IXO Prime establish itself as a leader in the liquidity provider space and am excited to join the team during this period of growth. INFINOX has asserted itself as an industry leader as a trading solutions provider in Latin America. It acts as a perfect springboard to ramp up the expansion of its IXO Prime business in the region, and I look forward to supporting these efforts by extending our liquidity offering to a wider network of clients,”

Mannucci joins INFINOX Gold-i where she was part of the institutional sales team. She has also worked in the eFX sales team at GMO-Z.com Trade UK, where she also spent time as a Sales Relationship Manager.