INFINOX brings in Adam Saward to Executive Management team

INFINOX Global today announced it has brought in UK-based industry veteran Adam Saward to enhance its global strategy division. Saward has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial industry and vast expertise across the domain of prime brokerage services and CFD products.

Saward joins the company from Tradeview Markets, where he served as as Head of Business Development UK and then as Managing Director UK and helped build out the company’s presence and business in the UK.

He has also previously worked on early CFD offerings running customer service and trading teams at E*TRADE Financial. Saward also was involved in the development of electronic execution desks and prime services at Linear Investments, Penson Financial Services and PrimeXtend, a company he co-founded.