INFINOX brings in Adam Saward to Executive Management team

INFINOX Global today announced it has brought in UK-based industry veteran Adam Saward to enhance its global strategy division. Saward has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial industry and vast expertise across the domain of prime brokerage services and CFD products.
Saward joins the company from Tradeview Markets, where he served as as Head of Business Development UK and then as Managing Director UK and helped build out the company’s presence and business in the UK.
He has also previously worked on early CFD offerings running customer service and trading teams at E*TRADE Financial. Saward also was involved in the development of electronic execution desks and prime services at Linear Investments, Penson Financial Services and PrimeXtend, a company he co-founded.
I am very excited to be chosen to help lead INFINOX into its next phase. INFINOX has a strong brand and an innovative team, with compelling ideas for the future. I am looking forward to putting my experience to good use as Executive Management for the global strategy team.
In his new role, Saward will be implementing strategic direction for the company and ensure that all departments have aligned goals. He will also help INFINOX achieve commercial targets, client satisfaction and staff interests.
Robert Berkeley, CEO of INFINOX, said:
Robert Berkeley, CEO of INFINOX
Adam is joining INFINOX on the back of steep expansion efforts at INFINOX. His experience with CFD products and institutional businesses will be pivotal to driving our growth objectives. Last year, we witnessed a stellar performance of our business on account of INFINOX’s customer-first approach and advanced technological interfaces. We also saw our institutional desk, IXO Prime, make incremental progress. As we move onto the next leg of our expansion plans, we’re excited to be multiplying this success with Adam and team.
The new hire follows INFINOX’s announcement of the addition of Aaron Brown to the team as the new Head of Institutional Sales MENA.
