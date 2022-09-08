Tools for Brokers unveils new Singapore office

Steffy Bogdanova
September 8, 2022 11:27 am

Technology provider for retail brokers and hedge funds, Tools for Brokers, today announced opening a new office in Singapore. The move follows the company’s strategy to strengthening its presence in the APAC market and continuing to build relationships with our clients and regional partners.

The official announcement shared with LeapRate further detailed that Sergei Gruzin was selected to lead the new Singapore office. He was recently promoted to the Head of Business Development Asia.

Having joined Tools for Brokers in 2017, Gruzin has been instrumental in growing the business and expanding into new markets. He has already helped establish several new offices and onboarding local teams.

Sergei Gruzin commented:

We are excited about the new office in Singapore. It is a very important financial center, and we want to ensure we’re available for face-to-face meetings with clients and partners. We believe the new office will support us in providing top-quality service to our local clients and will help us grow and achieve our goals. We are very excited about this new chapter for TFB, and we hope to see all our partners soon.

The opening of the Singapore offices follows the announcement of a series of senior promotions and the release of the TFB Toolbox for advanced TFB plugin and application management.

 

