Tools for Brokers unveils new Singapore office

Technology provider for retail brokers and hedge funds, Tools for Brokers, today announced opening a new office in Singapore. The move follows the company’s strategy to strengthening its presence in the APAC market and continuing to build relationships with our clients and regional partners.

The official announcement shared with LeapRate further detailed that Sergei Gruzin was selected to lead the new Singapore office. He was recently promoted to the Head of Business Development Asia.

Having joined Tools for Brokers in 2017, Gruzin has been instrumental in growing the business and expanding into new markets. He has already helped establish several new offices and onboarding local teams.