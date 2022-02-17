Match-Trade Technologies enhances offering with Forex Brokerage as a Service solution

Match-Trade Technologies has recently introduced a new SaaS model to the most popular White Label platforms in its offer.

The technology provider provides brokers with a standard introduced for modern cloud services like AWS or Microsoft Azure. The Forex Brokerage as a Service solution is fully scalable with predictable fees.

The new offering gives brokers the opportunity to choose from MetaTrader5 and MTT’s Match-Trader trading platform. After changing the pricing policy, there will be fixed fee for Real Active Accounts. However, the platform setup is free and there is no B-Book turnover or deposit fee.