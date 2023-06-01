Match-Trader integrates with ZuluTrade’s social trading platform

Match-Trade Technologies has announced that its trading platform Match-Trader (MTR) has integrated with ZuluTrade’s social trading and wealth management platform.

With the latest integration, brokers using Match-Trader can expand their social trading potential with access to ZuluTrade platform where traders can follow larger number of experienced signal providers.

The official announcement detailed that all positions opened by signal provider in the ZuluTrade platform will be reflected in the Match-Trader account, which will allow the trader to close them.