Match-Trader integrates with ZuluTrade’s social trading platform

Match-Trade Technologies has announced that its trading platform Match-Trader (MTR) has integrated with ZuluTrade’s social trading and wealth management platform.
With the latest integration, brokers using Match-Trader can expand their social trading potential with access to ZuluTrade platform where traders can follow larger number of experienced signal providers.
The official announcement detailed that all positions opened by signal provider in the ZuluTrade platform will be reflected in the Match-Trader account, which will allow the trader to close them.
Furthermore, the integration doesn’t interfere with clients’ management. Brokers can keep track of all traders’ activities and positions in their CRM and Manager app (whether it is with the ZuluTrade Platform or not).
The addition of ZuluTrade platform to the Match-Trader ecosystem expands broker’s social trading offering with ZuluTrade’s wide portfolio of experienced signal providers.
Jacek Czarniawski, the Head of Product Development in Match-Trade Technologies, said:
This integration is another successful extension of our Match-Trader’s technological ecosystem. ZuluTrade is well-known as one of the largest social trading communities in the industry, gathering lots of experienced market leaders, so it is very significant to collaborate with them in this field.
Tajinder Virk, Finvasia Group CEO and Co-founder and ZuluTrade CEO, added:
ZuluTrade is at the forefront of providing its users an ecosystem that helps them ace their trade by choosing to trade on a platform of their choice. We welcome Match-Trade to our growing ecosystem.
Earlier in May, Match-Trade Technologies integrated its trading platform with Centroid Solution’s Bridge Engine, an institutional-grade connectivity solution. In February, B2Broker added Match-Trade Technologies’ white-label trading platform.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.