Match-Trade Technologies appoints Michael Nichols as Head of Sales

Match-Trade Technologies, forex and crypto broker technology provider, today announced hiring Michael Nichols, an experienced institutional sales executive as Head of Sales in the Match-Trade Cyprus office.
Former TopFX executive, Nichols spent almost nearly three years managing the Institutional Sales. Throughout his career in the forex industry, Nichols has accumulated financial dealing and risk management proficiency. He has worked for market giant such as Panda Trading Systems, where he was identifying new target markets and prospective clients to grow the international reach.
He also served as an account manager for a CySEC regulated retail forex broker at the beginning of his career path where he gained understanding of traders’ needs and behaviours.
What attracted me to Match-Trade Technologies was their ability to improve the offer constantly. The fact that they develop their own technology means they can expand it and adjust to keep up with market developments, bringing new quality to the table. I’m very excited to start this next chapter in my career working for the company that shapes the industry and have a clear strategic focus on expansion.
Match-Trade Technologies team expansion
At the end of last year, the sales team in Cyprus also added Stalo Kouali, previously responsible for developing business relationships at Tickmill. The appointment was followed by the hiring of Nicolas Bellanza, former Senior Account Manager for the Spanish market at EuropeFX broker.
Last year was extremely busy for us. Perfecting our Match-Trader platform, adding a social trading app to support all White Labels in our offer and expanding our Client Office CRM to the level of professional sales systems paid off with an impressive number of new clients. We want to offer our clients appropriate support to ensure their stable development. That is why we have recruited people with extensive experience in the forex brokerage industry, and we focus on introducing services in the local languages of our clients.
