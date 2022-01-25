Match-Trade Technologies appoints Michael Nichols as Head of Sales

Match-Trade Technologies, forex and crypto broker technology provider, today announced hiring Michael Nichols, an experienced institutional sales executive as Head of Sales in the Match-Trade Cyprus office.

Former TopFX executive, Nichols spent almost nearly three years managing the Institutional Sales. Throughout his career in the forex industry, Nichols has accumulated financial dealing and risk management proficiency. He has worked for market giant such as Panda Trading Systems, where he was identifying new target markets and prospective clients to grow the international reach.

He also served as an account manager for a CySEC regulated retail forex broker at the beginning of his career path where he gained understanding of traders’ needs and behaviours.