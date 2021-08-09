Match-Trade opens a new branch in Limassol, Cyprus

Match-Trade’s decision to open a new branch was motivated by the growing number of clients in the region. With the new office, the company will be able to deliver services as a forex Technology Provider effectively.

Kulikova has an experience in the forex industry spanning nearly a decade, having been involved in sales since the start of her career. Prior to this, she acquired clients for such giants as MetaQuotes.

Svetlana Kulikova, the Head of Match-Trade Cyprus, said:

Cyprus is rightfully the world capital of Forex. Match-Trade has all the prerequisites for successful work in this region. I am sure that clients will appreciate the privilege of working not with a virtual, but with a real office.

After long presence in the Asian region, Match-Trade Technologies is expanding in the southeastern part. Limassol is considered the business centre of Cyprus with a developed field of outsourcing services, the legal sphere, and also planning and finance.

Michael Karczewski, the COO of Match-Trade Technologies, commented:

Match-Trade Technologies always thoroughly analyzes the needs of its clients; this is what makes our cooperation long-term, effective and fruitful. The opening of a new branch in Cyprus is a natural step in expanding our international network. It allows our partners to receive high-quality services in this region, which is increasingly entering the sphere of business interests of our clients. Our main task is to quickly respond to all incoming requests from Brokers and institutional clients. Since, in my opinion, the best way to achieve this is through a physical presence in the region, the office in Cyprus will certainly not be the last one we open.

Match-Trade Technologies continues to create its network of international branches and customer service centres. The location allowing the company to be close to its clients allows for a successful partnership between a Forex technology provider and Brokers and other institutional clients.