Brokeree Solutions releases major update to Ratings Module

Estonia-based provider of technology solutions for forex brokers Brokeree Solutions has launched a major update to the Ratings Module. In recent years, the firm has released a few multi-server versions of its flagship solutions like PAMM and Social Trading. The recent updated to Ratings Module follows the company’s aim to develop products based on the needs of its customers.
Elina Bagautdinova, Managing Partner at Brokeree Solutions, commented:
The main goal for creating new Ratings Module v4 was to find a balance between unprecedented customization capabilities and a simple interface. We listen closely to our clients and see that interactive, colourful, and attractive solutions simply mean more business for brokers. The latest update helps us unveil the true potential of our product.
With the Ratings Module brokers can provide their clients helpful and interactive trading statistics via customizable widgets. It connects to one or several MetaTrader servers and determines performance indicators, calculated with the help of individual trading histories.