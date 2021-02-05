Steiner Greves, winngroups.com and others added to FMA warning list

The FMA noted that representatives from Steiner Greves are cold calling New Zealand residents and selling financial products which is illegal there. The Austrian Financial Services Authority has also cautioned the public about Steiner Greves on 10 November 2020.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealers due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

winngroups.com

Websites: https://www.winngroups.com/

Emails: [email protected]

The FMA warned that the website winngroups.com is not associated to or authorised by the UK registered company Winn Group Ltd and is falsely purporting to be so. winngroups.com has been taking unauthorized payments from investors’ accounts.

Wendav Limited (Wendav)

Websites: https://www.wendavlimited.com/

Emails: [email protected]

The FMA was advised that investments with Wendav cannot be withdrawn. Wendav’s claims about it being registered and licensed in New Zealand are false. Wendav is also falsely claiming to be associated with Wendav Enterprises Limited, an entity incorporated in New Zealand.

Innovative Hedging Strategies

Website: www.ihsecure.com

The FMA reported that Innovative Hedging Strategies claims that its website is owned and maintained by Crypco Limited, registered in the UK, but Crypco Limited’s business nature is completely different to the services offered by Innovative Hedging Strategies. It is offering financial services to New Zealand residents but is not registered as a Financial Service Provider in New Zealand.

Ding Sheng International Co. Ltd

Website: www.heydayint.com

Email: [email protected]

The FMA noted that Ding Sheng International is not an NZ company and is not registered in NZ to offer financial services to NZ clients. The regulator has received information that Ding Sheng International Co. Ltd has provided to one of its clients a copy of a New Zealand Financial Service Provider Registration Certificate which is fake. There is a UK registered company with a similar name but it is not licensed in the UK to provide the services it is offering.

elezenocap.com

Website: www.elezenocap.com

Phone: +852-5808-6604

Email: [email protected]

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has alerted the public thatwww.elezenocap.com is not associated with Elezeno Capital Limited, which is a revoked SFC licensed corporation. www.elezenocap.com is not a registered company or financial service provider in New Zealand.

