SFC cancels IDS Forex HK Limited’s license and bans former co-CEOs

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has revoked IDS Forex HK Limited’s license and banned its former co-chief executive officers, Chung Wooman and Ki Bonggan, for life.

The ban follows SFC investigation prompted in June 2017 by a self-report by IDS Forex’s responsible officers at the time. These officers notified the SFC that in February 2017 IDS Forex’s sole shareholder, Kim Sunghun, was convicted and sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment in Korea in for illegal fundraising and fraud after his arrest there in September 2016.

The Hong Kong watchdog found that Kim, who was involved in the management of IDS Forex and in the position of chairman, had injected capital in the amount of $192 million into IDS Forex between 2015 and 2016. Chung and Ki also reported directly to Kim about the company’s business operations and executed his investment decisions