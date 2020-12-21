Hong Kong SFC introduces new electronic licensing services

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today unveiled new electronic licensing functions on the online platform for submitting information to the regulator, WINGS.

These new functions are a key element of the fully digitalised licensing process which the Hong Kong regulator plans to launch in 2021.

The full digitalisation will support the SFC’s backend processing and data analytics, providing holistic technological benefits. The move will also help sharpen the SFC’s assessment of the fitness and properness of applicants and licensees and make the overall licensing process more efficient and effective.