Hong Kong SFC fines Fulbright Securities Limited $3.6 million

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced reprimanding Fulbright Securities Limited (Fulbright) and imposing a fine of $3.6 million for internal control failures relating to short selling and for failing to report related short selling incidents to the SFC in a timely manner as required by the SFC’s Code of Conduct.

The Hong Kong watchdog’s investigation found that between October 2015 and March 2016, there were at least 93 instances of short sales executed by Fulbright which resulted from its failure to put in place effective internal control procedures to detect and prevent illegal short selling.