Forex Insiders and World Markets appear on FMA warning list

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Forex Insiders and World Markets to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealer due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

Forex Insiders also known as Forex Insiders Trading, Trading Insiders and Success Factory

Website: https://tradinginsiders.eu/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForexInsidersTrading/

Email: [email protected]

World Markets

Website: https://worldmarkets.com/

Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Phone: + 64 4 280 7401