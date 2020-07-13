LeapRate
Forex Insiders and World Markets appear on FMA warning list

Regulations July 13, 2020


New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added Forex Insiders and World Markets to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealer due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

Forex Insiders also known as Forex Insiders Trading, Trading Insiders and Success Factory
Website: https://tradinginsiders.eu/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForexInsidersTrading/
Email: [email protected]

World Markets
Website: https://worldmarkets.com/
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Phone: + 64 4 280 7401

FMA warning

The New Zealand watchdog found that Forex Insiders appears to be offering unrealistically high and guaranteed returns. The company is also not a registered as financial service provider in New Zealand.

FMA also discovered that World Markets is not a registered financial service provider in New Zealand.

FMA provided details of the bank account used by World Markets:

Account Name: Settleap Pty Ltd
Account Number: 036034 527884
Bank Name: Westpac Banking Corporation (Western Australia)
Account Name: FAD Berlin Consult UG
Account Number: DE49 1101 0100 2779 7302 12
Bank Name: SolarisBank AG (Germany)

Read More:

