FMA warns against horizonlinelimited.com, Cornucopia and others

The FMA noted that horizonlinelimited.com was falsely claiming to be registered and regulated in New Zealand. It also falsely stated it was associated with Horizonline Limited. The regulator found that the website was using the New Zealand company’s details without permission.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealers due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

www.cjcmarketsglobal.biz/

Phone: + 91 97642 16796

The FMA warned that the website www.cjcmarketsglobal.biz/ is contacting individuals via private messages and are falsely claiming to be authorised and licensed by the FMA. The website is in fact not associated with or authorised by the NZ incorporated company, Carrick Just Capital Markets Limited Trading As CJC Markets. There are inconsistencies in the location of the company or individuals behind www.cjcmarketsglobal.biz/. These include the use of phone numbers and bank accounts in India, the registrant of the website is located in China and they falsely claim to be a New Zealand company.

Cornucopia

Address: 88 Pine St, New York, NY, United States

Websites: www.cocp.ltd

Emails: [email protected]

The FMA reported that a New Zealand resident complained they have been unable to withdraw funds invested with New Zealand resident who has been unable to withdraw funds invested with Cornucopia. The company is not a registered New Zealand company and is not registered to provide financial products or services to New Zealand residents.

www.canztrades.com

Email: [email protected]

The FMA cautioned against www.canztrades.com and reported that investors are unable to withdraw funds invested. The website is making claims regarding their financial products and/or services that appear to be unsubstantiated and/or false and misleading.

Asset Partners

Website: https://assetpartnerslimited.com

Email: [email protected]

The FMA noted that Asset Partners is offering investment products using the name and the business address of incorporated company in New Zealand, Asset Partners Limited. Asset Partners and the website are not associated with the New Zealand incorporated company above. Asset Partners is not operating from the New Zealand business address as listed on the website.

Evorich (formerly New Economic Evolution of the World and Skyway Investment Group)

Trading Name: New Economic Evolution of the World (NEEW)

Associated entities/individual: NEEW-TNG Ltd (formerly RSW Investment Group Ltd), NEEW (formerly Skyway Investment Group/SWIG). The entities were also formerly associated with the entities Skyway Capital, Skyway Group and RTN Limited.

Address: ABM Chambers, PO BOX 2283, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands.

Phone: +7 495 281 51 07

Website: https://evo-rich.com/#9, www.tng-neew.com/en, www.my-cryptounit.com and www.skywayinvestgroup.com

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Skype: NEEW Support

The FMA warned about Skyway in July 2019 and July 2018. The company was then offering financial services to New Zealand residents through social media and other New Zealand residents without being a registered financial service provider in New Zealand. The FMA stated that Skyway and RSW Investment Group Ltd are not registered as financial service providers in New Zealand.

Aplexva

Associated with: Throne Legacy Capital

Website: https://aplexva.com/

Email: [email protected]

The New Zealand watchdog reported that Aplexva’s claims of operating from New Zealand are incorrect. The company is not a registered entity or financial service provider in New Zealand and is not subject to regulation in New Zealand. The director of Aplex V.A. Limited, an entity incorporated and registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand, has confirmed they are not associated with Aplexva or its website. Aplexva is also associated with Throne Legacy Capital, an entity which is the subject of a warning by an overseas regulator MAS.

