Italy’s Consob blocks E-trade and Active Trades clone sites

The Italian financial markets regulator Consob announced today that it has blocked five new websites for offering financial services illegally, including clone entities of E-trade and Active Trades.

With the latest addition, the number of illegal platforms the financial market watchdog is blocking comes to 919.

The latest websites offering financial services to be blocked are Binetrix (website https://binetrix.com); Bitbinx (website https://bitbinx.com and related page https://trade.bitbinx.com); E-trade (website https://www.e-trade.cc and related page https://client.e-trade.cc); The Active Trades Ltd (website https://theactivetrades.com); FX Modex (website https://fxmodex.com and related pages https://client.fxmodex.com and https://webtrader.fxmodex.com).