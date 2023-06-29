Italy’s Consob blocks E-trade and Active Trades clone sites

Steffy Bogdanova
June 29, 2023 1:46 pm

The Italian financial markets regulator Consob announced today that it has blocked five new websites for offering financial services illegally, including clone entities of E-trade and Active Trades.

With the latest addition, the number of illegal platforms the financial market watchdog is blocking comes to 919.

The latest websites offering financial services to be blocked are Binetrix (website https://binetrix.com); Bitbinx (website https://bitbinx.com and related page https://trade.bitbinx.com); E-trade (website https://www.e-trade.cc and related page https://client.e-trade.cc); The Active Trades Ltd (website https://theactivetrades.com); FX Modex (website https://fxmodex.com and related pages https://client.fxmodex.com and https://webtrader.fxmodex.com).

The Consob has the authority to block websites offering illegal financial services at an internet service provider level.

The regulator stated:

Consob draws investors’ attention to the importance of adopting the greatest diligence in order to make informed investment choices, adopting common sense behaviors, essential to safeguard their savings: these include, for websites that offer financial services, checking in advance that the operator with whom they are investing is authorized, and, for offers of financial products, that a prospectus has been published.

