New Zealand FMA adds Crowd1 and Impact Crowd Technology S.L. and others to its warning list

Regulation June 5, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


New Zealand FMA today added Crowd1 and Impact Crowd Technology S.L. and Mana Atua Mana Maori and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised to operate with caution when dealing with the two entities due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the companies:

Crowd1 and Impact Crowd Technology S.L.

Address: Calle Velazquez 86, Portal A, 1 derecha 28006, Madrid Spain
Website: https://crowd1.com/
Email[email protected]

Mana Atua Mana Maori and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa

Website: www.atua-gov.org
Phone: 64-9-4208020

FMA warning

The New Zealand watchdog found that Crowd1 and Impact Crowd Technology S.L. re not registered companies or financial service providers in New Zealand.

Other overseas regulators such as SEC Philippines and FSC – Mauritius have cautioned against Crowd1.

FMA also cautions that Mana Atua Mana Maori, www.atua-gov.org and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa may be operating a scam. Its website is not registered to provide financial services and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa is not a registered bank in New Zealand.

