New Zealand FMA adds Crowd1 and Impact Crowd Technology S.L. and others to its warning list

New Zealand FMA today added Crowd1 and Impact Crowd Technology S.L. and Mana Atua Mana Maori and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised to operate with caution when dealing with the two entities due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the companies:

Crowd1 and Impact Crowd Technology S.L.

Address: Calle Velazquez 86, Portal A, 1 derecha 28006, Madrid Spain

Website: https://crowd1.com/

Email: [email protected]

Mana Atua Mana Maori and Sovereign Global Bank of Aotearoa

Website: www.atua-gov.org

Phone: 64-9-4208020