Five Russians charged by SEC in a $80 million hacking and insider trading scheme

The US regulator has brought fraud charges against five Russians who were part of a scheme to profit from stealing corporate information and insider trading. The five defendants hacked into the systems of two US-based filing agent companies and obtained information before it was made public.

According to SEC, Ivan Yermakov hacked into the filing agents’ systems obtaining not-yet-public corporate earnings announcements stolen from those systems. He then related this information his co-defendants Vladislav Kliushin, Nikolai Rumiantcev, Mikhail Irzak, and Igor Sladkov.

The five individuals used 20 different brokerage accounts from Denmark, the United Kingdom, Cyprus and Portugal in their scheme. As a result, they generated $82 million in profits from trades, using 500 corporate earnings announcements before they were made public.