CFD trader sent to prison in Australia for insider trading

Contracts for Difference (CFD) trader at PanAust Limited, Jin Xi Li, has been sentenced to nine months in prison for insider trading, the Australia Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) announced on Monday.

According to ASIC, Li was in possession of inside information in connection with a takeover bid for PanAust by Guangdong Rising H.K (Holding) Limited (GRAM).

GRAM made an initial takeover bid for PanAust in April 2014 which did not lead to anything. Less than a year later, Li reached out to a contact in China to help me determine whether GRAM would make another offer to acquire PanAust. Li’s contact confirmed that GRAM is preparing the finance for another takeover bid.