ASIC raises crypto scam alert against Alliance Limited

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission warned against suspicious website called Alliance Limited (alliancelimited.org) that is misleading crypto-asset (crypto-currency) investors.

The regulator found that the website wrongly displays ASIC’s logo to give the impression that ASIC endorses the investment.

The entity by the name ‘Alliance Limited’ claims to offer a high yield crypto-currency investment management service at 2% daily profits and promotes itself as ‘completely risk free’. The entity also alleges to be registered in Australia.