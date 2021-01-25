ASIC confirms cyber security incident on its server

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission revealed there was a cyber security incident affecting a server used by it.
The Australian regulator confirmed that the was related to Accellion software used by ASIC to transfer files and attachments. It involved unauthorised access to a server which held documents associated with recent Australian credit licence applications.
ASIC’s investigation is still ongoing, however the Commission admitted there is some risk that some limited information may have been viewed by the threat actor.
The watchdog said it has no evidence that any Australian credit licence application forms or any attachments were opened or downloaded.
ASIC also said that as a precaution, it has disabled access to the affected server. The Commission is looking at alternative arrangements for submitting credit application attachments which will be implemented soon. There is also no evidence that any other technology infrastructure was breached.
ASIC is working with Accellion in the investigation of the affected server. The relevant agencies have also been notified, as well as impacted parties to respond to and manage the incident.