Your Bourse releases client analysis alerts and monitoring dashboards

The company has also boosted its trade analytics dashboard providing brokers with the ability to monitor most active traders or top winning or losing trading accounts.

Your Bourse Client Analysis allows brokers to set up flexible alerts and receive notifications via Slack, email or SMS. These notifications enable brokers to act quickly and protect their profits by including information about clients’ activity, such as large client orders, high number of trades per minute or, one of the most popular features, detection of unwanted scalpers.

Trade execution technology company Your Bourse announced the release of new features providing brokers with more control and insights that minimize risk and protect profits for all Your Bourse Platform-as-a-Service clients.

Brokers can set up or adjust the parameters for alerts and monitoring like frequency or groups and client accounts to monitor via Your Bourse Cloud Portal, along with the rest of the bridge and matching engine settings.

Andrey Vedikhin, Founder and CEO/CTO Your Bourse, commented:

Over the last months, Your Bourse continued to enhance our Platform-as-a-Service, to deliver more value to brokers looking to grow profits and minimize risk through easier to manage solutions. We want to empower our clients to make immediate decisions through our business intelligence tools and we will continue to add valuable notifications and monitoring dashboards at no additional cost to our clients.

Your Bourse also shared its plans to continue to add real-time data analytics and notifications that are easily customizable in the coming months.

Your Bourse Platform-as-a-Service includes multi-asset liquidity aggregation to execution at great prices from liquidity providers, a low latency execution matching engine in all financial instruments, the well-known MT4/MT5 bridge, risk management solutions in real-time, as well as P/L monitoring and regulatory reporting – all linked through Your Bourse Data Warehouse and integrated to Liquidity Providers and MT4/MT5.

Your Bourse recently announced its partnership with global fintech services provider FX Blue Labs, resulting in a solution for MetaTrader brokers looking to optimise their web and mobile trading experience. The integration of Figaro from FX Blue Labs into Your Bourse Platform-as-a-Service solution allows brokers to customise their web and mobile trading view.

In April the company also partnered with FastMT to release an MT4 Datacentre / MT5 Access as a Service product.